The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea has been chosen as a grant recipient for the Florida Sea Turtle License Plate Grant Program to fund a new Sea Turtle Transport Vehicle.
The Marine Lab says it is time to retire their existing van.
It was used for years to transport countless sea turtles for rescue, rehabilitation, and release.
Florida has over 120 specialty plates available, including the sea turtle tag.
Proceeds generated by sales of the turtle plate go to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Marine Turtle Protection Program to support research and management activities related to Florida’s sea turtles.
In addition, a portion of the revenue is distributed through the competitive Sea Turtle Grant Program to support turtle projects in the areas of research, education and conservation that benefit Florida sea turtles.
Plates generate funds for nonprofits through a $25 fee tacked onto drivers’ tag registrations.
To get the sea turtle license plate, just contact the tax collector’s office at the Franklin County Courthouse in Apalachicola.
