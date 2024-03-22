CALENDAR ANNOUNCEMENT
CONTACT: Stacie.L.Taylor@FloridaDEP.gov
DEP Announces 2024 Earth Day Art Contest for
4th through 12th Grade Students
~Students can embrace their creativity through art that reflects the need to protect
Florida’s environment for future generations~
On April 22, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will celebrate Earth Day. This yearly observance mobilizes people across the world to raise awareness of the need for continued protection of Earth’s natural resources. Join DEP this Earth Day in our mission to recognize state efforts to protect and sustain Florida’s environment, including its air, water, land and ecosystems.
Students in 4th – 12th grade are encouraged to design a poster that creates environmental awareness using DEP’s Earth Day 2024 theme, “Clean is Green: Preserving Florida’s Future.”
WHAT: 2024 Earth Day Poster Contest
WHEN: April 22, 2024, by 5 p.m. EDT
HOW: Any medium can be used as long as the work is original and done as a drawing, painting or
Winning students will be selected from each age group (4th - 5th grades, 6th - 8th grades, and 9th - 12th grades) in each of DEP’s six district regions and will receive two day passes for free entry to a Florida state park.
Regional winners will be entered into a statewide contest for a full-size printed poster of their art. The winners will be announced on May 7, 2024. The Rules and Guidelines for the contest are available online.
Visit DEP’s Earth Day webpage for more ways to celebrate Earth Day 2024.
About the Florida Department of Environmental Protection
Friday, March 22, 2024
DEP Announces 2024 Earth Day Art Contest for 4th through 12th Grade Students
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment