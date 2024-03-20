20 Local elementary school students faced off today in the annual 4-H public speaking contest.
The students, who represented all of Franklin County’s public
elementary schools, as well as home schoolers, had to give a speech between 2
and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 3 judges.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Myleigh Beasley from the Franklin County School
who asked the question Why do grades matter?
Second place went to Kairi Trest from the First Baptist Christian
School, who spoke on amazing arachnids.
3rd place in the 6th grade division went to Macie
Braswell, also from the Baptist School, who spoke about the Mauretania.
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Kami Poloronis, from
the Apalachicola Bay Charter School who spoke on Making the world a Better
Place
Second place went to Joshua Allen, who is homeschooled.
His topic was “Archimedes and his inventions” and for full
disclosure, he is my son.
3rd place in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Aurora Still,
who is also homeschooled, who gave the speech Kids are Capable.
All of the contestants got plaques – the 1st place winners
get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
The 1st place winners will also represent Franklin County at the
District Competition in Crawfordville in April.
