Friday, March 22, 2024

The Franklin County Tourist Development Council would like to know what you love and maybe don’t like so much about the Forgotten Coast.

The TDC has recently opened a 5-question on-line survey where you can tell them why you love to visit.

Or if you haven’t been here in a while, they would like to know what is keeping you from coming back.

It’s a quick survey and your answers could help local tourism officials make your next visit even better.

You can find the survey at floridasforgottencoast.com

https://www.floridasforgottencoast.com/survey/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Click%20here%20for%20a%20quick%20survey.&utm_campaign=April%202024




http://live.oysterradio.com/
