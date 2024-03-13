Franklin County commissioners voted last week to allow the Franklin County school district to hold a referendum again this year so voters can decide whether to allow the school district to increase its operating budget.
The referendum will be on the general election ballot and is the same as one held in 2022 when the district asked voters to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by a half mill.
The move is technically a tax increase though taxpayers won’t see an increase in their tax bills because the increase in the operating budget will be offset by a decrease in the school system’s building fund.
If voters approve the measure again it will allow the school district to free up construction money and put it in the operating budget where it can be used for teacher and employee pay as well as other operating expenses including school safety, technical and vocational programs and athletic programs.
Voters first approved the issue in 2008 – but it has to be renewed every 4 years.
The current approval ends on June the 30th, 2024.
If voters approve the measure again this year, the budget shift would start on July 1, 2025 and end on June 30, 2028.
