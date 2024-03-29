FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Stone is a very handsome 10-month Lab/Doberman
mix and a very good boy. His coat is a stunning blue and his happy and open
expression a delight. He is still a puppy so is a work in progress but he does
know basic commands. He does well with dogs, cats and kids but due to his size,
small children wouldn’t be advisable. The only thing he can’t tolerate are
chickens!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
