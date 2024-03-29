Fun things to do in Gulf County!

The free Summer Program for Gulf County kids will be here before you know it, so secure your child's spot! Registration opens on April 1st.
Join us on Monday, April 1, from 3 - 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at the Washington Gym in Port St. Joe for a registration kickoff cook out! You can complete your child's registration while enjoying free food, music, and fun activities for the kids.
There is limited space for this highly popular FREE summer camp, which is open to children who reside in Gulf County, ages 4 to 12.
CareerSource Gulf Coast staff will be on hand to answer all your questions. Also find out about paid staff positions, paid internships for youth, and volunteer opportunities!
Please note that registration forms will NOT be available before the kickoff event on April 1st.
For more information, please call CareerSource Gulf Coast at the Community Resource Center in Port St. Joe at (850) 730-1440.
This camp is made possible by funding from CareerSource Gulf Coast, Battelle, the Jesse Ball duPont Fund, and the City of Port St. Joe.
