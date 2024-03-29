Friday, March 29, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County!


WindMark Beach Church will be welcoming NewSong back for an incredible Easter Concert. Arrive early for a good spot and other treats.


Where: WindMark Beach Green

When: March 31st, service starts at 10:30 AM ET

Good Friday Service - 6pm

First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe

1001 Constitution Dr, Port Saint Joe, FL, 32456


Join the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe for this incredibly important and powerful service reflecting Christ's journey to the Cross and the tomb. Our Great Hall will be transformed to help us focus on the light of Christ and the darkness that tried to extinguish it.


Easter Sunrise Worship

Sunday - 7am ET

Join the us on the rotunda of the Great Hall at the First United Methodist Church of Port St. Joe as we celebrate the risen Son, while the sun rises. We will celebrate through hymns, scripture and Holy Communion.

1001 Constitution Dr, Port Saint Joe, FL, 32456

The free Summer Program for Gulf County kids will be here before you know it, so secure your child's spot! Registration opens on April 1st.


Join us on Monday, April 1, from 3 - 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, at the Washington Gym in Port St. Joe for a registration kickoff cook out! You can complete your child's registration while enjoying free food, music, and fun activities for the kids.

There is limited space for this highly popular FREE summer camp, which is open to children who reside in Gulf County, ages 4 to 12.


CareerSource Gulf Coast staff will be on hand to answer all your questions. Also find out about paid staff positions, paid internships for youth, and volunteer opportunities!

Please note that registration forms will NOT be available before the kickoff event on April 1st.


For more information, please call CareerSource Gulf Coast at the Community Resource Center in Port St. Joe at (850) 730-1440.


This camp is made possible by funding from CareerSource Gulf Coast, Battelle, the Jesse Ball duPont Fund, and the City of Port St. Joe.


Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop on April 5, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Goin' Coastal

The Joe Center for the Arts

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Cabana 15

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

The Sugar Shack

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

ChiroLife Wellness

Go Fish Clothing and Jewelry

Bayside Trading Company and Shoe Outlet


We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue! 

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. Corey Hall 7-10.

Corey was born and raised in Florida. Folk and Blues music was played around him from a very young age. It now resonates through him as an artist and a musician. Quarterfinalist of International Blues Challenge 2024.

https://coreyhallmusic.com/


Saturday – Open 5-10. Smolderin’ Embers 7-10.

LocaL 5-piece band playing 60’s, 70’s, and 80’s Rock.

https://www.facebook.com/SmolderinEmbers


Sunday – Closed.

“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week, 5-9 on nights we are open.

﻿

Coming up:

Tuesday April 2 – Singo

Wednesday April 3 – Caleb King

Thursday April 4 – Corey Hall

Friday April 5 – Matt Law

Saturday April 6 – Roni Worcester

Sunday April 7 – Closed


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

