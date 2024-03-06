Franklin County is applying for a state transportation grant
to improve Gulf Beach Drive on St. George Island, and are asking property
owners on the island to send e-mails of support for the project to help
increase the chances of getting the grant.
At this point they are seeking money to design the project,
which would include adding 1’ paved shoulders in areas that the right-of-way
allows.
They would also like to resurface the road, and improve drainage.
The proposed project would extend the length of Gulf beach
drive from the St. George Island State Park to 12th Street West at The
Plantation.
If you would like to send a letter of support, just e-mail it
to erin@franklincountyflorida.com.
Please do it soon, the messages of support are needed by
Friday, March the 8th.
Be sure to include your name and address in the body of the
e-mail.
No comments:
Post a Comment