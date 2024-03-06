Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Franklin County is applying for a state transportation grant to improve Gulf Beach Drive on St. George Island, and are asking property owners on the island to send e-mails of support for the project to help increase the chances of getting the grant.

 

At this point they are seeking money to design the project, which would include adding 1’ paved shoulders in areas that the right-of-way allows.

 

They would also like to resurface the road, and improve drainage.

 

The proposed project would extend the length of Gulf beach drive from the St. George Island State Park to 12th Street West at The Plantation.

 

If you would like to send a letter of support, just e-mail it to erin@franklincountyflorida.com.

 

Please do it soon, the messages of support are needed by Friday, March the 8th.

 

Be sure to include your name and address in the body of the e-mail.





