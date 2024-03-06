Weekend music, parades and tours in Franklin County!

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum’s Dice Run
March 9 @ 11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum and the American Legion Post 82 Camp Gordon Johnston have joined forces to host the bigger than ever 5th Annual Dice Run on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11:30 am – 4:30 pm in Carrabelle, FL as part of the 29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day. The Dice Run will take place immediately following the CGJ Veterans Parade and is a much-needed fundraiser to support the missions of both Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and American Legion Post 82. The funds raised are used to share the stories of those who trained at Camp Gordon Johnston and those who served in WWII and to honor all our military veterans.
During this event, participants will enjoy a leisurely ride or drive along the Forgotten Coast on beautiful coastal US Highway 98 to various fun stops, rolling dice at each one. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. At the end of the day, those with the highest and the lowest combined dice rolls will win prizes. There will be additional stops around the county and then the run will conclude by 4:30 pm at the American Legion Post 82 in Lanark . This year the final stop party will be better than ever with a butts and clucks dinner and live music and of course, winner prizes, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and American Legion Post 82 are seeking sponsors, volunteers, and door prize donors for this event. Camp Gordon Johnston Association and American Legion Post 82 are both 501c3 nonprofits. For more information, go to https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/cgj-days/, the museum’s Facebook page or (850) 697-8575. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
No comments:
Post a Comment