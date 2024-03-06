Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Weekend music, parades and tours in Franklin County!

Weekend Events

29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Veterans Parade

March 9 @ 10:30 am - 5:00 pm


Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day Veterans Parade on Saturday, March 9, 2024 starting at 10:45 am ET in Carrabelle, FL. This parade is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. The museum needs the community’s support and participation to make this celebration more special than ever for our veterans.


Participants who do not register are still encouraged to join.

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, located at 1873 Highway 98 West, will be open Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. Guests are encouraged to come and learn the amazing stories of the region’s WWII heroes and see the remarkable artifacts.

Sponsors and volunteers are also needed for these festivities. For more information, go to https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/cgj-days/ or contact the museum at (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council and the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.




Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum’s Dice Run

March 9 @ 11:30 am - 4:30 pm



Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum and the American Legion Post 82 Camp Gordon Johnston have joined forces to host the bigger than ever 5th Annual Dice Run on Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 11:30 am – 4:30 pm in Carrabelle, FL as part of the 29th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Day. The Dice Run will take place immediately following the CGJ Veterans Parade and is a much-needed fundraiser to support the missions of both Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and American Legion Post 82. The funds raised are used to share the stories of those who trained at Camp Gordon Johnston and those who served in WWII and to honor all our military veterans.

During this event, participants will enjoy a leisurely ride or drive along the Forgotten Coast on beautiful coastal US Highway 98 to various fun stops, rolling dice at each one. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate. At the end of the day, those with the highest and the lowest combined dice rolls will win prizes. There will be additional stops around the county and then the run will conclude by 4:30 pm at the American Legion Post 82 in Lanark . This year the final stop party will be better than ever with a butts and clucks dinner and live music and of course, winner prizes, door prizes, and a 50/50 raffle.

Camp Gordon Johnston Museum and American Legion Post 82 are seeking sponsors, volunteers, and door prize donors for this event. Camp Gordon Johnston Association and American Legion Post 82 are both 501c3 nonprofits. For more information, go to https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/cgj-days/, the museum’s Facebook page or (850) 697-8575. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.


Boos & Booze Haunted Pub Crawl

March 9 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm


Join us on our haunted pub crawl in downtown Apalachicola. Your ghostly guide(s) will tell you local ghost stories while making stops at local bars and pubs along the way. Those who attend this tour will get a FREE “Boos and Booze” Haunted Pub Crawl koozie at the start of the tour for your beverage. This tour is for ages 21+ only. The tour will begin in front of the Chamber of Commerce which is located at 17 Avenue E next to the Dixie Theatre and may last up to 2-hours encompassing a walk a littler over half a mile. This tour is not recommended for people with mobility issues.


﻿https://www.apalachghosttour.com/

Ilse Newell Concert Series: Echo Valley

March 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm


Historic Holy Family Center

223 Frederick Humphries Street

Apalachicola, FL 32320


Check out the website for more information : Inconcert Apalachicola

Apalachicola Farmers Market


Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street, the Apalachicola Farmers Market offers local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM in Apalachicola.



Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment