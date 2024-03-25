Franklin County's unemployment fell in February

Franklin County unemployment fell slightly between January and February.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.4 percent in February, down from 3.6 percent the month before.
164 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4833.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly above the statewide unemployment average of 3.1 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in February, also down slightly from the month before.
159 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.9 percent in February.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.8 percent.
Franklin County unemployment was 3.4 percent in February, down from 3.6 percent the month before.
164 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4833.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was slightly above the statewide unemployment average of 3.1 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent in February, also down slightly from the month before.
159 people were out of work in gulf County last month.
Wakulla County unemployment was 2.9 percent in February.
Liberty County unemployment was 3.8 percent.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment