A 31-year-old man from Crawfordville suffered critical injuries after colliding head-on with a Wakulla County firetruck just after midnight on Sunday.
The accident happened in Crawfordville on Shadeville Road near Coral Way.
According to the Highway patrol, the truck was eastbound on Shadeville Road when it crossed the center line, directly into the path of an oncoming Wakulla County Fire engine.
The vehicles collided head on.
The pickup truck driver was taken to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
He was not wearing his seatbelt.
There were no injuries to anyone on the fire truck.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office and Wakulla County Fire Rescue.
