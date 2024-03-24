The Department of Children and Families this week announced a first-of-its-kind Baker Act data dashboard, which you can now find on-line.
The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness.
The new dashboard will increase public access to information about how often the Baker Act is used.
For example, the dashboard shows that July 30th, 2023 to March 20th, 2024, The Baker Act has been used 42 times in Franklin County, 33 times in Gulf County, 39 times in Liberty County and 140 in Wakulla County.
You can even get more specific and find demographic breakdowns, including by age.
This tool is designed to allow Florida to better serve mental health needs in the state with current information and trends.
The dashboard is updated weekly, replacing a lagging annual report process where data is usually years behind.
The dashboard is user-friendly, and mobile friendly.:
You can check out the
dashboard for yourself at myflfamilies.com/crisis-services/baker-act
