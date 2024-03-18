Gulf
Coast State College is now taking registrations for its 2024 Summer Youth
Programs, a summer educational camp for kids to learn and have fun.
Through these programs, Gulf Coast State College
offers a variety of academic enrichment camps and activities for kids aged 4-16
who live in Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties.
Each program is designed for kids to learn and
participate in hands-on and challenging activities ranging from environmental
science, engineering, biology, robotics, technology and unmanned vehicles.
All summer camps will be offered at the Panama City
Campus of Gulf Coast State College with camps beginning in June.
For the exact dates and topics or to register your
student for the 2024 Summer Youth Programs go to gulfcoast.edu/youthprograms
No comments:
Post a Comment