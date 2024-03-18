You could see some additional delays
traveling to and from Tallahassee over the next few days as road work continues
in Wakulla County.
Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures today
through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Traffic on Crawfordville Highway has been shifted to the newly
constructed roadway from just south of East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich
Road.
The speed limit in that
area has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.
Motorists
are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the
construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the
roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.
Speeding fines double when
workers are present.
