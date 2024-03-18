Monday, March 18, 2024

You could see some additional delays traveling to and from Tallahassee over the next few days as road work continues in Wakulla County.

 

Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures today through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

 

Traffic on Crawfordville Highway has been shifted to the newly constructed roadway from just south of East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich Road.

 

 The speed limit in that area has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.

﻿

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area, to watch for construction equipment entering and leaving the roadway, and to use caution when driving through the work zone.

 

Speeding fines double when workers are present.




