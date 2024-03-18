The Franklin County Humane Society
recently got a big donation from the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers.
Last week the Krewe presented Humane
Society with a check for $11,200.00.
The money was raised through the
annual Mardi Gras Backus Parade which was held in February.
The event brought a few thousand
people to Apalachicola to enjoy a big parade as well as food and other fun
activities at Riverfront Park.
The money will help the Humane
Society provide safe haven, medical care,
food and attention until their pets are adopted
And remember, the Humane Society is always looking for volunteers and foster parents who want to
make a difference in an animal's life.
If you are interested, please contact the humane society at
850-670-8417 or check out their website at forgottenpets.org.
