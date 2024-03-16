If you have ever thought about being an EMT, now is the time
to get the training.
The Gulf Coast State College Public Safety Division in Panama
City is currently accepting applications for individuals who may be interested
in pursuing formal training as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Deadlines to apply for Summer 2024 session is April 5th
for the EMT program.
Students must first apply to GCSC before applying to
the EMT program.
To get started as a new student, visit www.gulfcoast.edu/admissions
To apply to Gulf Coast State College,
visit gulfcoast.edu/admissions.
To access the EMT Program application form,
visit www.gulfcoast.edu/current-students/academic-divisions/public-safety/ems/program-applications/emt-application.html
