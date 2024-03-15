Gulf Council Continues to Seek Applicants for its Shrimp Advisory Panel

For Immediate Release
March 15, 2024
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council has extended the application period for membership on its Shrimp Advisory Panel.
Advisory Panels are comprised of individuals who are knowledgeable and interested in the conservation and management of the fishery resources, or who are engaged in the harvest of Gulf of Mexico managed species. Membership provides individuals with an opportunity to become more directly involved in the management process by making formal recommendations to decision makers. More information on the role of Advisory Panels can be found here.
Advisory Panel members are appointed by the Council and serve a three-year term. Advisory Panel members generally meet once or twice per year and are compensated for travel expenses. No person may serve on more than two Advisory Panels at any one time. However, membership on an Ad Hoc Advisory Panel does not count towards this limitation.
If you are currently a member of the Shrimp Advisory Panel you must re-apply to be considered for continued membership.
To apply for the Shrimp Advisory Panel:
Complete this online Shrimp AP application.
Applications must be received by 12 noon EDT on Friday, March 22, 2024, for consideration by the Council during its April meeting. Selected applicants will be subject to background checks for federal fishing violations after the April meeting and final selections will be confirmed at the June Council meeting. All applicants will be notified of their application status immediately following the June Council meeting.
If you have any questions, please email gulfcouncil@gulfcouncil.org or call the Council office at 813-348-1630.
