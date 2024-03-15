TEEN ARRESTED FOR BATTERY OF GULF COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE DEPUTY

A 17-year-old spring breaker is facing felony charges after seeking out and battering an off-duty Gulf County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday evening.
Shortly before 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 14, three males crawled under the fence of a GCSO deputy’s house on Cape San Blas.
One unidentified male was taking pictures of the deputy’s GCSO patrol vehicle parked at the residence.
As the males approached the deputy’s front door, the deputy immediately recognized 17-year-old Camilo Alejandro Nanfra, of Tampa, Florida, from prior on duty contacts this week including when he issued Nanfra a Notice to Appear for possession of alcohol by a minor.
Nanfra was holding a wooden stake from the deputy’s property.
As the deputy made contact with the three males in his garage, the two unidentified males fled on foot down the boardwalk to the beach.
Nanfra also fled down the deputy’s private boardwalk toward Cape San Blas after attempting to strike the deputy in the face.
As the deputy ran after him, Nanfra pushed the deputy sending them both off the boardwalk into the marsh grass area.
Nanfra started clawing and punching the deputy then fled to the beach.
Nanfra ended up on an adjacent boardwalk where an off-duty GCSO reserve deputy began chasing after him.
Nanfra stuck the reserve deputy in the chest causing him to fall off the boardwalk into the marsh grass.
Nanfra also fell off the boardwalk where a struggle ensued between the two.
The deputy joined the reserve deputy to help restrain Nanfra until a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission law enforcement officer arrived.
The deputy assisted the FWC officer to place Nanfra in handcuffs.
The deputy received minor injuries. The reserve deputy and Nanfra did not sustain any injuries.
“Our full support is with our deputy who was targeted at his own home by an angry individual. While this is an isolated situation, we are preparing for the future as spring breakers gravitate to our beaches that have less restrictions than some of our neighboring counties,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “As a show of support for our deputy and reserve deputy, we will have extra patrols out starting this weekend to let residents and visitors know this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Gulf County is known for its safe and family friendly environment and we want to keep it that way.”
Nanfra is charged with three felonies: battery, burglary, and possession of counterfeited driver’s license or ID card. Nanfra is also charged with battery, criminal mischief, trespassing, and fraud- impersonation.
He was booked in the Gulf County Detention Facility and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Bay County.
