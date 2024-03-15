The Eastpoint Fire Department will hold its
annual Rib Cookoff this weekend.
This
is the 24th year of the event which helps fund the fire department’s budget.
The
day-long event includes the rib cook-off where teams set up booths and compete
for the title of top rib cook.
This
year the fire department is offering a 1000-dollar first prize in the cook-off.
The Eastpoint Fire Cook Team will be smoking their
traditional 1000 pounds of ribs, 300 pounds of pulled pork and cases of smoked
chicken for you to enjoy
There
will also be apple dumpling with ice cream and their famous dragon skins.
The
event includes a silent auction, a liars contest and Live entertainment.
The
gates open at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning – food will be sold beginning at 11.
The
24th annual rib cook-off is held at the Eastpoint Fire House at Vrooman Park on
the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road in Eastpoint.
For
more information about the event go the Fire Department's website at
eastpointvfd.com.
