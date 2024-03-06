Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗮 unlocks the possibilities of how we enjoy vacation homes. They take care of managing their homeowners’ vacation houses so they can actually enjoy their free time (and their home when they want to). And their guests book vacations with peace of mind, knowing they’re going to find exactly what they’re looking for without any surprises.


With industry-leading technology, they help people invest smarter—from where to buy a property, to which amenities will earn five-star reviews. It all works together to maximize revenue for their homeowners.

﻿

𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝘀𝗮

101 Williams Ave., Port St Joe, FL

(850) 247-9763

www.vacasa.com

T.I.G.F - This is Garden Food is a restaurant that features fresh and locally sourced products with the least impact of co2.

Chef David Humbrecht’s menu is French-Swiss inspired, but his long experience at the United Nation in Geneva shows in the rest of his delicious dishes that represent many different regions of the world.

﻿

Be sure to stop by soon for a meal you will remember!

 

T.I.G.F - This is Garden Food

210 Williams Avenue, Port Saint Joe, FL

(850) 899-9045

contact@thisisgardenfood.com

www.thisisgardenfood.com

The Port Fine Wine & Spirits offers the LARGEST selection of wines, imported & cold beers, including 175 tasty brews of which 35 are brewed right here in Florida, as well as cigars and liquor inventory from Cape San Blas to Mexico Beach!

﻿

They are devoted to finding unique wine, spirits and beer, but if you don't find what you're looking for, their team is always ready to assist, from tracking down one rare bottle to helping stock your bar for your next event!

 

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲 & 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘀

411 Monument Avenue Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 229-2977

www.theportfinewine.com

 

𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀

Monday-Saturday: 10am-9pm

Sunday: 10am-6pm

(All times Eastern)

Get ready to celebrate the Blues in Port St. Joe, Florida!


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 23 - starting at noon ET:



To ensure the event’s success and to give the fans even more of a reason to travel to our area, we are pleased to offer sponsorship levels that will fit into everyone’s advertising budget.

  

The vendor form can be printed from our website at http://www.gulfchamber.org/onlinedocuments.cfm.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment