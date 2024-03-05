Shorebird
nesting season will begin over the next few months, which means Audubon of
Florida Volunteer Shorebird Steward Program will be looking for volunteers to
help protect nesting shorebirds through the busy summer months.
The
group is looking for people who would be willing to spend a few hours or more
on the beach during the nesting season minimizing
disturbance to the nests, and educating visitors on Florida's breeding
shorebirds and seabirds.
Although the greatest need for stewards is on weekends and
holidays, stewarding can be done anytime an area has active shorebird
nesting.
Programs
typically equip their volunteers with gear to help identify them as
"official" bird stewards, optics to offer people a closer look at the
birds, and educational materials with information on beach-nesting birds and
how to help protect them.
All
training on how to be a steward is be provided free of charge.
You
can find out more and apply to be a steward on-line at fl.audubon.org
https://fl.audubon.org/news/become-bird-steward
