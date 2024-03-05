Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Shorebird nesting season will begin over the next few months, which means Audubon of Florida Volunteer Shorebird Steward Program will be looking for volunteers

Shorebird nesting season will begin over the next few months, which means Audubon of Florida Volunteer Shorebird Steward Program will be looking for volunteers to help protect nesting shorebirds through the busy summer months.

 

The group is looking for people who would be willing to spend a few hours or more on the beach during the nesting season minimizing disturbance to the nests, and educating visitors on Florida's breeding shorebirds and seabirds.

 

Although the greatest need for stewards is on weekends and holidays, stewarding can be done anytime an area has active shorebird nesting. 

 

Programs typically equip their volunteers with gear to help identify them as "official" bird stewards, optics to offer people a closer look at the birds, and educational materials with information on beach-nesting birds and how to help protect them.

 

All training on how to be a steward is be provided free of charge. 

 

You can find out more and apply to be a steward on-line at fl.audubon.org

 

https://fl.audubon.org/news/become-bird-steward




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment