DEP Accepting Applications
Stan Mayfield Working Waterfronts Grants
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's (DEP) Division of State Lands announces the opening of the Stan Mayfield Working Waterfronts Grant Program through Florida Communities Trust. The Stan Mayfield Working Waterfronts Grant Program FY 2023-24 Round 2 grant application cycle will run from March 1 through April 1, 2024. The deadline to submit an application is 5 p.m. EDT on April 1, 2024.
The Stan Mayfield Working Waterfronts Grant Program provides funding for the acquisition of interests in land for the restoration and preservation of working waterfronts directly used for the purposes of the commercial harvest of marine organisms or saltwater products by state-licensed commercial fishermen, aquaculturists, or business entities, including piers, wharves, docks or other facilities. The amount in grant funding available for this round is $4.3 million.
Visit the DEP website to download the grant application forms and obtain additional information.
