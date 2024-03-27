Wednesday, March 27, 2024

If you bought a lottery ticket in Crawfordville for Tuesday night's Florida Mega Millions drawing you might want to check it.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at the Murphy Convenience Store on Mike Stewart Drive in Crawfordville.

That ticket is now worth a million dollars.

The ticket was one of 2 second tier winners around the state.

The grand prize of 1.1 billion dollars was won by someone in New Jersey.

But a million dollars is still a lot of money, so be sure to check your tickets if you bought them in Crawfordville.

The winning numbers were 07-11-22-29 -38 with a megaball number of 4 and a magaplier of 2.




