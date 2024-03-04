4 companies have bid on a project
to replace the boat ramp on Old Ferry Dock Road in Eastpoint.
The county has just under 1.5
million dollars for the work, but luckily all of the bids fell below that
limit.
Bids ranged from just over a
million dollars to just over 1.3 million.
The bids will now be considered by
the County’s engineering firm, for a final recommendation next week.
The ramp was last renovated in
1985 and it’s showing signs of age.
The project consists of removing
the existing boat ramp and concrete sheet pile wall and replacing them with a
steel sheet pile wall, two 20-foot-wide boat ramps and a fixed timber dock.
There will also be some needed
improvements to the access road to the Ramp.
This project has been a long time
coming.
The design phase of the project
was approved in 2018, but the final permits and design were only approved by Florida
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Army Corp of engineers in
2022.
The money for construction only
became available late last year.
