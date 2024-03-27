Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Gulf County Chamber's - Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT


Centennial Bank is a customer focused bank that provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama, and New York. They pride themselves on excellent customer service, convenience to their account holders and taking care of the communities in which they operate.

 

A special thanks goes out to Centennial Bank for once again sponsoring Blues on Reid! Community events like Blues on Reid could not happen without the support of all our amazing sponsors, don’t forget to show them all your appreciation!

 

Centennial Bank

202 Marina Dr., Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-2601

www.my100bank.com

--------------------

Lobby Hours

M-F 9:00am - 5:00pm ET

Drive-Thru Hours

M-Th 8:30am - 5:00pm / F 8:30am - 5:30pm / Sat 9:00am - 12:00pm ET

ITM Hours

ITM (Live-Teller Availability): M-Sat 7:00am - 7:00pm

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

﻿

Roberson & Associates, P.A. was established to provide professional accounting, tax, business consulting, and financial planning services to businesses and individuals with warm and personal attention. Their associates work with a wide range of individuals, corporations, partnerships, and non-profit organizations in providing efficient solutions to their individual situations.

 

Their services include:

·        Accounting Services

·        Tax Planning and Compliance

·        Mergers & Acquisitions

·        Loan Applications

·        Tax Preparation

·        Bookkeeping/Write-Up/Compilations

·        Buying & Selling a Business

·        Financial Planning

·        Financial Statements

·        Investment Planning

·        Management Advisory Services

·        Retirement Planning

 

Get started by contacting Roberson & Associates, P.A. today:

 

Roberson & Associates, P.A

116A Sailors Cove Drive, Port St. Joe, FL

(850) 227-3838

219 Avenue E, Apalachicola, FL

(850) 653-1090

www.rapacpas.com

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Nestled along the pristine and picturesque shores of Cape San Blas, Bella Coastal Vacation Rentals offer an exclusive haven for those seeking a quintessential beachfront getaway. Their collection of meticulously curated rental properties epitomizes luxury, comfort, and relaxation, providing guests with an unforgettable coastal experience.


Bella Coastal Vacation Rentals offers an exclusive collection of ten beachfront homes, each designed to provide an unforgettable escape for up to 18 guests. Homes are strategically positioned to immerse you in this natural splendor. Wake up to the gentle sounds of the ocean, stroll along the powdery sands, and savor the panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico right from your doorstep.


From cozy beachfront cottages to spacious villas with private pools, each home exudes coastal charm and sophistication. Impeccable interiors, modern amenities, and seamless access to the beach ensure a memorable stay for families, couples, and groups alike.


Book your stay today!

﻿

Bella Coastal

(850) 202-6389

info@bellacoastalrentals.com

www.bellacoastalrentals.com

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 321B Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment