Wakulla County is looking for three residents who would like to serve as members on the newly created Program for Public Information.
Wakulla County is participating in the development of a Multi-Jurisdictional Program for Public Information in collaboration with the City of St. Marks, City of Tallahassee, and Leon County.
The objective of the committee is to develop public outreach materials and create awareness of flood hazards and related topics.
Additionally, the program will help Wakulla County reduce the overall cost of flood insurance to residents.
Eligible members may include: residents of the floodplain, emergency/disaster responders, utility companies, Chamber of Commerce or business organization, trade associations of builders or contractors, environmental organizations, insurance agencies, and major employers.
These positions are on a volunteer basis only.
The group will hold two meetings per year.
If you are interested in serving, you should submit a cover letter and provide a resume or other statement of relevant experience no later than Monday, April 22nd.
You can email your information to Ashley Rowland-Yost at ayost@mywakulla.com.
