Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Welcome to the Weems Memorial Hospital Newsletter




People walking in parade

Welcome to the Weems Memorial Hospital e-Newsletter!


We're thrilled to have you join our community! In this newsletter, you'll find valuable information about:

  • Weems Memorial Hospital news: Stay up-to-date on our latest services, events, and more!
  • Your health and wellness: We'll share informative resources on various health topics and preventative care.
  • Colleague spotlights: Get to know our dedicated and skilled team.

We're committed to providing you with exceptional care close to home!


Ready to dive in?

Browse the articles below and be sure to follow us on social media!


We encourage you to read our blog and follow us on social media. If you'd like to select other topics to receive information about or unsubscribe, click the button below.


It's your turn now:

Manage Your Preferences

Weems Memorial Celebrates 65 Years of Service to Franklin County

This year, Weems Memorial Hospital celebrates 65 years of continuous service to the citizens of Franklin County and the surrounding area.

Read More About Weems’ History

Mammo Open House

Local access to mammograms is now possible in Franklin County through new services offered at Weems Memorial Hospital (WMH). An open house for the new mammography room was hosted Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Learn More About Weems Mammography

Employee of the Month

We recognize outstanding individuals who exemplify Weems Memorial's commitment to exceptional service, dedication, and teamwork as Employees of the Month. Michelle Shuler, RN was the January 2024 Employee of the Month. Troy Morrison was the Employee of the Month for March.

Read More

Second Annual Weems Community Health Fair is May 18th

Weems Memorial Hospital Foundation invites all to “Catch the Wellness Wave” at the second annual community health fair Saturday, May 18 from 10 am to 1 pm ET on the hospital grounds. 

Catch the Wellness Wave!

Chronic Care Management

Weems Medical Center West in Apalachicola is partnering with Chronic Disease Solutions to help make our patients' lives healthier and more comfortable. Chronic care management is provided by nurses and trained care coordinators with the goal of improving patient outcomes and patient satisfaction. 

Benefits of Chronic Care Management

Dementia Classes

Join us for a dementia education series in Franklin County. This event is hosted by the Dementia Care and Cure Initiative of the Big Bend, TMH Memory Disorder Clinic, Weems Memorial Hospital. This FREE series is open to everyone! No RSVP required.

Check Out Upcoming Session Topics

Explore More of Weems Memorial Hospital






http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment