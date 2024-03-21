Thursday, March 21, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—March 21

MARCH 21, 2024

Highlights

Recent Prescott Grants Supporting Seal and Sea Lion Conservation Partners

Juvenile harp seal on a beach facing the water

The John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program provides funding to stranding network participants. Our marine mammal network partners leverage this funding to improve their stranding response and investigation capabilities for pinniped conservation. We are proud to highlight the recent accomplishments of organizations that used Prescott Grant funds to respond to and conserve seal and sea lion populations.

Nominate an Outstanding Steward in Marine, Coastal, or Riverine Habitat Conservation

Salt marsh habitat in the Chesapeake Bay with title of award and photo of Dr. Nancy Foster at the top of the image.

NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation and the American Fisheries Society are seeking nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award. Nominations are due by June 1, 2024.

West Coast

Closure of 2019–2023 Eastern North Pacific Gray Whale Unusual Mortality Event

Group of professionals assess a dead gray whale on a beach

NOAA Fisheries has determined the Unusual Mortality Event involving eastern North Pacific gray whales is over. We made this determination, in consultation with the Working Group on Marine Mammal Unusual Mortality Events and outside experts, because the increased stranding rate that triggered the declaration is no longer occurring.

Pacific Islands

Meet Makana—One of the First Hawaiian Monk Seal Pups of 2024

Female Hawaiian monk seal lays next to her baby

We are excited to announce the first Oʻahu-born Hawaiian monk seal pup of 2024! The pup was reported on February 6 on the north shore of Oʻahu. The tradition of naming is important in Hawaiian culture. Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response has a program with local schools that gives students the opportunity to name new pups. Learn more about how Makana’s name was chosen.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Friends of Hood Pond: How Partnerships Build Community

A double rainbow appears above Hood Pond in Topsfield, Massachusetts

Wildlife, fish passage, and communities are strengthened through partnerships and restoration efforts in Topsfield, Massachusetts.

Stock Assessments Benefit from Rockhopper Trawl Efficiency Study

The twin trawl rigged with two nets with different sweeps; rockhopper on the left and chain on the right

The results from a collaborative study led by the Northeast Fisheries Science Center are helping produce more accurate estimates of abundance, which can increase the confidence in catch advice for some species. Understanding how efficiently our survey gear captures bottom-dwelling species is a key improvement.

Science Blog: A Food Blog For Planktivores

An arrow worm atop a person's thumb against a red background

While sampling plankton aboard NOAA ship Henry B. Bigelow, research fishery biologist Katey Marancik wondered what a “planktivore” food blog would look like—so she decided to write one! Read what she came up with during the 2024 Ecosystem Monitoring Survey.

Upcoming Deadlines

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 5: Deadline for Public Comment on National Aquaculture Development Plan

April 10: Pre-proposals due for National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Coastal Resilience Fund

April 11: Applications due for USDA Value-Added Producer Grants

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 15: Applications due for United States Department of Agriculture Special Research Grants Program Aquaculture Research

April 25: Deadline for Public Comment on Proposed Rule for Updating and Clarifying Provisions of the Magnuson-Stevens Act

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

May 2: Applications due for the Young Fishermen’s Career Development Projects competition

May 7: Applications due for the Sea Grant FY 2024 American Lobster Research funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Local Food Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers Market Promotion Program funding opportunity

May 14: Applications due for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Regional Food System Partnerships funding opportunity

May 28: Applications due for two Environmental Protection Agency Clean Ports Program grant competitions

June 1: Deadline for nominations for the 2024 Dr. Nancy Foster Habitat Conservation Award 

Upcoming Events

March 27: Alaska Salmon Task Force Meeting

March 28: Public Listening Session for the Atlantic Tunas Harpoon Category Fishery

April 4–16: North Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 5–18: Public Listening Sessions for the Seafood Import Monitoring Program

April 5–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 8–11: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 9–11:  Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 16–18: New England Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

May 18: Ocean Fun Days 2024

Federal Register Actions

