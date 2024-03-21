The FSU Coastal and Marine Lab is hiring an Assistant Director

We're Hiring! The Florida State University Coastal & Marine Lab (FSUCML) is seeking an Assistant Director, Facilities & Grounds Services. The position is responsible for assisting in the management, direction, and coordination of activities and staff at FSUCML.
Responsibilities
Responsible for the day-to-day management of research facilities and physical plant. Uses a hands-on approach to directing the management of facilities and research services. This position reports directly to the Director and works closely with the director on these initiatives. Management and oversight of the day-to-day functioning of the facility and its staff are primary responsibilities.
Works with the Director to prioritize efforts, develop strategic plans, and assemble technical information required for grant proposals; works closely with the Director & Facilities Manager to develop facility enhancement strategies.
Interfaces with FSUCML-based, FSU, and visiting researchers on issues relating to operation of the facility.
Serves as liaison to on-campus units such as Maintenance, Human Resources, FSU Police (for security guards), and Information Technology Services. Contact for FSU Facilities for generator maintenance; serves as contact for campus Environmental Health & Safety. Contact for state permitting and water-testing.
To learn more about this position, click the link below!
No comments:
Post a Comment