Thursday, March 7, 2024

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—March 7

MARCH 7, 2024

Highlights

New NOAA-NASA Agreement to Advance North Atlantic Right Whale Conservation Technologies 

Female North Atlantic Right whale and her calf

NOAA Fisheries announced a new $500,000 interagency agreement with NASA to support North Atlantic right whale recovery efforts using Inflation Reduction Act funds. Under this new agreement, we will work with NASA’s Center of Excellence for Collaborative Innovation to identify, advance, and develop new technologies related to satellite tag development and vessel strike risk reduction―one of the primary threats to the survival of North Atlantic right whales.

Seafood Expo North America

Array of seafood displayed on ice

NOAA Fisheries is hosting a booth showcasing experts from across federal programs engaged with the seafood supply chain. If you plan to attend, we hope you can join one of our panel discussions or drop by our booth #181.

NOAA Fisheries Gathers Experts to Combat Forced Labor in the Seafood Sector

Event attendees listen to a panel discussion

On February 28, NOAA Fisheries brought together more than 100 officials representing government agencies, labor and environmental advocacy organizations, and the seafood industry. They reflected on progress and identified next steps in their efforts to address labor issues within the seafood supply chain. The summit marked the conclusion of a 15-month initiative to address forced labor.

Southeast

Science Blog: The Importance of Conducting Groundfish Surveys

Fishing boat docked at harbor

Every year, NOAA Fisheries conducts surveys of groundfish in the northern Gulf of Mexico, in collaboration with our partners. In this new science blog, Hannah Shahmoradi explains how biological and environmental data collected from the summer and fall groundfish surveys provide critical information to stock assessors and researchers.

Gulf Coast: Oyster Shell Recycling Key to Sustainable Seafood and Coastal Protection

Volunteers build an oyster reef from recycled oyster shells in shallow water

NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation awarded $5 million to Restore America’s Estuaries through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. This project will restore oyster reef habitat in Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, and Texas.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Celebrating 25 Years of the Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Expo

Attendees view a floating operations wharf with an oyster tumbler.

More than 600 industry professionals, scientists, managers, and students gathered in Providence, Rhode Island, for the 2024 Northeast Aquaculture Conference and Expo and Milford Aquaculture Seminar. Members of the aquaculture community engaged with one another during presentations, field trips, workshops, and more.

Habitat Restoration in the Great Lakes: By the Numbers

Aerial view of Belle Isle in the Detroit River

The Great Lakes are some of our nation’s most important natural, recreational, and economic resources. But they face many threats, including habitat degradation, pollution, overfishing, and the spread of invasive species. NOAA’s habitat restoration work in the Great Lakes strengthens healthy fisheries and ecosystems, benefits local economies, and supports resilient communities.

Women's History Month: Talking with Gillian Phillips

Two crew members handling gear aboard a survey ship

To celebrate Women’s History Month, we asked a few of our women scientists at the Northeast Fisheries Science Center to talk about their science journey, what they love most about their job or career, what advice they have for the next generation of women scientists, and more.

Upcoming Deadlines

March 11: Comments due for proposed issuance of Incidental Take Statement and funding to the State of Alaska for Southeast Alaska salmon fisheries

March 15: Proposals due for the eeBLUE Aquaculture Literacy Mini-grants Program

March 20: Full proposals due for the Bycatch Reduction Engineering Program 2024 Funding Opportunity

March 31: Applications due for the Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement funding opportunity

April 1: Applications due for the Fiscal Year 2024 Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Projects

April 5: Deadline for Public Comment on National Aquaculture Development Plan

April 10: Pre-proposals due for National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's Coastal Resilience Fund

April 12: Applications due for established Regional Ocean Partnerships funding opportunity

April 15: Applications due for United States Department of Agriculture Special Research Grants Program Aquaculture Research

April 26: Applications due for the Alaska Indigenous Engagement Program Grants

April 30: Applications due for the Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Program funding opportunity

Upcoming Events

March 8: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 511: Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting

March 1822: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council March 2024 Meeting 

March 20: Public Listening Sessions for the Future of Aquaculture at NOAA Fisheries (National)

March 27: Alaska Salmon Task Force Meeting

April 4–16: North Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 5–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 8–11: Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 9–11:  Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

April 16–18: New England Fishery Management Council April 2024 Meeting

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




