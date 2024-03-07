Throughout March, the Florida Highway Patrol is reminding all motorists that driving impaired – whether under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both – has real consequences.
In Florida in March 2023, there were nearly 1400 crashes involving an impaired driver, with alcohol being confirmed in over 1200 of those crashes.
Additionally, March 2023 saw nearly 100 fatalities and over 100 serious bodily injuries.
Of the nearly 13,600 impaired-driving in Florida in 2023, 10% occurred in March.
Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence and open-container violations are at their highest during the month of March.
There were more than 4,000 DUI citations and nearly 900 open-container citations were issued in Florida last March.
Marijuana is the most prevalent drug in teenagers and young adults involved in crashes in Florida.
In March 2023, 355 crashes were drug-related.
Individuals age 30-39 were the most reported age group in crashes with 99 drug-related crashes followed closely by the 20-29 age group at 91 drug-related crashes.
Throughout the month of March, FHP and state and local law enforcement partners will be focusing on keeping impaired drivers off the roads and making sure everyone buckles up to Arrive Alive.
The Florida Highway Patrol and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to spot the signs of impaired driving.
They are constantly monitoring roadways to keep everyone safe on Florida roads.
Driving impaired not only puts everyone on the roadway in danger, but it can also have serious legal and monetary consequences.
Penalties for DUIs can include expensive fines, license revocation and jail time.
