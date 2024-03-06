On Monday, the Florida Democratic Party suspended three local party chairs in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Franklin counties.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said they took the action to get local parties back on track.
The suspensions include Robert Dempster, Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair, Mindy Koch, Palm Beach Democratic Party Chair and Carol Barfield, Franklin County’s Democratic Party Chair.
Fried said that over the past year, the Florida Democratic Party has made repeated attempts to mitigate complaints and support the leaders of the three counties but because of ongoing and unresolved issues, the Florida Democratic Party made the decision to suspend the Chairs in Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Franklin counties and rebuild in 2024.
The Suspension is effective immediately, but still requires a two-thirds vote from the central committee to confirm the suspensions, which they will consider at their next meeting.
If the chair is removed, the affected DEC will have 45 days to elect a chair.
Until that time, the First Vice Chair becomes Chairperson.
