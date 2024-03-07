On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection celebrated the state’s acquisition of 16,200 acres of conservation lands – including some property along the Apalachicola River in Liberty County.
This $26 million investment expands the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a designated network of connected lands that creates critical linkages for wildlife habitat, by 13,080 acres.
The acquisitions include 7000 acres in the AVALON FLORIDA FOREVER PROJECT in southern Jefferson County, 3200 acres in Putnam County, 500 acres in Marion County and about 66 acres near Orlando.
The purchase also includes 758 acres of the Apalachicola River Florida Forever project.
The critical parcel is adjacent to Torreya State Park and The Nature Conservancy’s Apalachicola Bluffs and Ravines Preserve.
The property protects the fragile stephead ravine system that is internationally recognized as a biodiversity hotspot for conservation and protection.
These steephead ravine systems are home to some of the most vulnerable and endangered species in the country, including the Florida Torreya – an extremely rare species of tree that grows along the high bluffs of the Apalachicola River.
While the tract has been used as a tree farm for decades by previous owners, the protracted goal will be to restore it to its former diverse longleaf pine habitat.
Preservation of the property also protects the water quality of the Apalachicola River, which feeds the Apalachicola Bay.
This 758-acre property was acquired by DEP under delegation and the sale closed in November 2023.
