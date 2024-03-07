Thursday, March 7, 2024

Florida has made it easier to find the perfect site for your next outdoor adventure

Florida has made it easier to find the perfect site for your next outdoor adventure.

With more than 6 million acres of state-managed conservation lands, options for experiencing wild Florida can be difficult to narrow down.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, however, has made it easier with their new Wildlife Management Area Recreation Finder, an interactive virtual map for Florida residents and visitors looking to find their perfect outdoor experience on public lands.

It is easy to use.

All you have to do is enter your zip code and use it to find local areas by choosing from a variety of recreation experiences, trail types, amenities and accessible facilities. 

You can filter your search by activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, wildlife viewing and more. 

You can also explore different types of trails, including nature trails, paddling trails and scenic boardwalks.

Plus, you can find WMAs equipped with amenities like picnic areas, viewing structures, campsites, fishing piers and boat launches or identify WMAs with accessible trails, boat ramps, paddle launches, viewing structures, picnic areas and hunting blinds. 

The map also includes detailed information to plan your visit, including hours of operation, entrance fees, directions, links to the WMA website and regulations. 

You can find the WMA Recreation finder on-line at https://gis.myfwc.com/RecreationMap/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment