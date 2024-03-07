Florida has made it easier to find the perfect site for
your next outdoor adventure.
With more than 6 million
acres of state-managed conservation lands, options for experiencing wild
Florida can be difficult to narrow down.
The Florida Fish and
Wildlife Conservation Commission, however, has made it easier with their new Wildlife
Management Area Recreation Finder, an interactive virtual map for Florida
residents and visitors looking to find their perfect outdoor experience on
public lands.
It is easy to use.
All you have to do is
enter your zip code and use it to find local areas by choosing from a
variety of recreation experiences, trail types, amenities and accessible
facilities.
You can filter your
search by activities such as boating, fishing, hunting, horseback riding,
wildlife viewing and more.
You can also explore different types
of trails, including nature trails, paddling trails and scenic boardwalks.
Plus, you can find WMAs
equipped with amenities like picnic areas, viewing structures, campsites,
fishing piers and boat launches or identify WMAs with accessible trails, boat
ramps, paddle launches, viewing structures, picnic areas and hunting
blinds.
The map also includes
detailed information to plan your visit, including hours of operation, entrance
fees, directions, links to the WMA website and regulations.
You can find the WMA
Recreation finder on-line at https://gis.myfwc.com/RecreationMap/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=campaign
