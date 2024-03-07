"Thar She Blows!" - The monthly newsletter from the City of Mexico Beach

|THAR SHE BLOWS!
It was a welcoming sight and a wonderful addition last month when the new City dredge arrived in our little fishing village. It looks somewhat like the old dredge but is more powerful, quieter, and has better fuel efficiency. The new dredge has state-of-the-art mechanics that will improve the ability to keep the canal open and free from sand traps as much as possible with weather factors. This arrival received a warm welcome, and it's an excellent way to start our beach season off on a positive note. The beaches are beautiful, the canal is open, and we are ready to welcome all our visitors for spring and summer. Y'all come visit!
|
AND THE WINNER IS. . .
Up for grabs last month was a tote bag and goodies from Vacation Mexico Beach, and the lucky winner is Anne H. from Parrish, FL. Congrats, Anne!
MARCH GIVEAWAY
This month's giveaway is a beach towel compliments of Clements Family Vacation Rentals. If you're looking for a beach vacation, check out Clements Family Vacation Rentals. All their properties are steps away from the sandy shores and offer all the perks and amenities you need to make your vacation unforgettable. To place your name in the hat, send an email to Kathy at kathy@mexicobeach.com.
|MEET MEXICO BEACH
This month, we would like to introduce you to Cathey Parker Hobbs. Cathey is the daughter of the late Charlie and Inky Parker. She was the face of Parker Realty for many years and was a board member of the Mexico Beach Community Development Council (CDC), serving as vice chairman. After serving over 20 years as a board member, Cathey has decided to step down and retire. As a girl growing up in Mexico Beach, she became a lifelong part of our city and a guiding force in the hospitality and tourism industry. Her guidance, wisdom, and visitor knowledge will be genuinely missed by the tourism board, but we know she, along with her husband Ralph, will not be too far away. Cathey promises she will still be active in the community and will be out at many events. The CDC was honored to recognize her services this past month and show their appreciation for all she has done for the board. We extend a heartfelt thank you and send well wishes to Cathey in her next adventures.
|This month, we are delighted to introduce you to a lovely couple who recently selected our destination as their venue. For more information on weddings or vow renewal ceremonies on the beach, visit mexicobeach.com.
|
PHILIP AND CHRISTY
This month, we are delighted to introduce Philip and Christy, who came from LaGrange, Georgia, to tie the knot. It was a beautiful sunny beach day as they exchanged their vows. Congratulations, Philip and Christy!
|
FARMERS & CRAFT MARKET
|March 9 & 23
|Come spend the morning at the Mexico Beach Farmers & Craft Market at Parker Park, located at 2500 Highway 98. Vendors will include produce, fresh jellies, one-of-a-kind crafts, and much more. Each market is sure to have new vendors, so be sure to come every time. If you'd like to be a vendor, sign up now. Space is limited, so don't wait! This market is put on by Special Events for Mexico Beach, Inc.
|
FORGOTTEN COAST EN PLEIN AIR PAINT-OUT
|March 15-24
|A plein air event like no other is now in its 19th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic "Old Florida." Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America's Great Paint-Out, is among the world's most prestigious plein air events. Seventeen internationally acclaimed artists will capture natural beauty, character, and local culture through plein air painting. With ten days of free and ticketed events, exhibitions, and activities, this is perfect for art lovers, collectors, artists, and you!
|
ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
|April 1-July 31
|Get ready to print those pictures and try your hand at our annual photography contest. The Mexico Beach 24th Annual Photography Contest will open for submissions on April 1 and go until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach, past or present. We hope you will capture Mexico Beach through your "eyes" and enter our photography contest.
|
UNFORGETTABLE VOW RENEWAL
|April 13
|We cordially invite all married couples to a beach wedding vow renewal ceremony! Join us on the beach at Sunset Park as we celebrate generations of love with a special complimentary vow renewal and reception. Following the ceremony, there will be a champagne and cupcake reception. Open for all to attend. R.S.V.P. today to participate in this unforgettable ceremony!
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave and please remain off the sand dunes and out of the sea oats to ensure their continued nourishment. There are boardwalks and walking paths that can be accessed to reach the beach. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|DRUNKEN POMPANO
|We publish this delicious dish with the compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association cookbook (mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
1 ½ lb. pompano, split
2 Tbsp pimento, chopped
2 Tbsp onion, chopped
2/3 cup mushrooms, sliced
2 Tbsp parsley, chopped
2 Tbsp buttered crumbs
1 cup chicken stock
½ cup red or white dry wine
½ tsp. salt
Ground black pepper, to taste
DIRECTIONS
|Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place the fish, skin side down, on a greased heatproof platter. Combine the pimento, onion, mushrooms, parsley, buttered crumbs, salt, and pepper in a bowl and mix well. Spread the mix over the fish. Mix the chicken stock and wine together, then pour around the fish. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes, basting occasionally with the wine-broth mixture. Remove when the fish is opaque, and serve with your favorite sides.
THOUGHTS FOR THE MONTH
DOGS ARE WONDERFUL
HERE ARE A FEW FUN STATEMENTS ABOUT DOGS.
The most affectionate creature in the world is a wet dog.
-Ambrose Bierce
It's tough to stay married. My wife kisses the dog on the lips, yet she won't drink from my glass.
-Rodney Dangerfield
If you think dogs can't count, try putting three dog biscuits in your pocket and then give them only two.
-Phil Pastoret
Happiness is a warm puppy.
-Charles M. Schulz
Don't accept your dog's admiration as conclusive evidence that you are wonderful.
-Ann Landers
Anybody who doesn't know what soap tastes like has never washed a dog.
-Franklin P. Jones
The reason a dog has so many friends is that he wags his tail instead of his tongue.
-Harry S. Truman
If you want the best seat in the house, you'll have to move the dog.
-Jim Croce
Dogs teach us a very important lesson in life: The mailman is not to be trusted.
-Sian Ford
Everything I know I learned from dogs.
-Nora Roberts
