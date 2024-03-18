St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Koda! I am a 2-year-old 60-pound mixed breed. I am a super sweet boy who loves attention. I walk well on a leash and keep my kennel pretty clean. I am mostly dog friendly but would prefer to chase a cat! I am heartworm positive and have started my treatment. I would make a wonderful addition to your home. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
