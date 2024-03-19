The FSU Coastal and Marine Lab is hiring a Marine Technician

We're Hiring! The Apalachicola Bay System Initiative (ABSI) at the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory (FSUCML) seeks an enthusiastic technician with strong interests in oyster reef ecology to manage and lead field operations in the Apalachicola Bay and neighboring environs. This position will contribute to a long-term research project examining the health, and mapping a trajectory for recovery of the Apalachicola Bay ecosystem, with emphasis on oyster reefs. Data collection is mostly field-based.
To learn more about this position, click the link below!
No comments:
Post a Comment