The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County has issued a rabies alert for Gulf County in response to a fox that recently tested positive for the virus.
The fox was killed on March 27th off Orchard Drive in Wewahitchka.
The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days.
The affected area is within Our Town road on the North and west, Dead Lakes on the East, and Linton Road on the south.
The Health Department is asking all residents and visitors to please take extra caution while outdoors and be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.
All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Gulf County animal control department immediately at 850-227-1115.
The fox was killed on March 27th off Orchard Drive in Wewahitchka.
The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days.
The affected area is within Our Town road on the North and west, Dead Lakes on the East, and Linton Road on the south.
The Health Department is asking all residents and visitors to please take extra caution while outdoors and be aware of your surroundings at all times.
Rabies is present in the wild animal population and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.
All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.
The health department is urging all pet owners to make sure their animals rabies shots are up to date.
To avoid rabies, supervise your animals when they are outdoors.
Don’t let pets “roam the neighborhood.”
Stay away from stray or wild animals!
Do not touch dogs or cats that are not yours.
Never touch a bat and never feed raccoons.
Raccoons are a high-risk rabies vector and feeding them diminishes their fear of humans and encourages them to frequent areas where they may come into contact with your family or pets.
If you see a wild or stray animal that you feel might be infected – call the Gulf County animal control department immediately at 850-227-1115.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment