April Wrack Line Newsletter - the Newsletter of the Florida Shorebird Alliance

Bird Stewardship Training:
April 1, 5pm. Lee County (virtual). Registration through this Link. For more information, please contact Megan Hatten.
April 3, 5pm. Collier County (virtual). Registration through this Link. For more information, please contact Megan Hatten.
April 3, 6.30pm to 8pm. Fort de Soto Park, Pinellas County (virtual, by Zoom). For more information, please contact Holley Short. Link to join: https://audubon.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcuuvrD4pGtSM4J1raS0-I7T6uc5Dn5cv
April 10, 10am to 12pm. Timucuan Partnership (in person at St. Augustine Alligator Farm Conference Room). For more information, please contact Chris Farrell.
April 12, 10am to 12pm St. Johns / Flagler Partnership (in person at Ribault Club, Fort George Island). For more information, please contact Chris Farrell.
April 18, 6.30pm to 8pm. Lido Key, Sarasota County (virtual, by Zoom). For more information, please contact Holley Short. Link to join: https://audubon.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctduqvpj8iH9ECgTQJVbSZIj8CgsqFnn-p
Reminder:
April 15-21: Second survey count window of the Breeding Bird Protocol. Whenever possible, weekly surveys are preferred for routes with active nesting. Weekly surveys help capture information about peak counts.
Be a Shorebird-friendly Photographer
Photography of shorebirds and seabirds along Florida’s shores is a popular activity. Observing shorebirds and seabirds can be exciting, and admirers are often eager to photograph the charismatic birds that take residence on the beaches each year. When taking photos, please take great care to avoid disturbing the birds, and their nests and chicks. Many shorebird populations are in decline, due in part to human disturbance.
When photographing a bird on a nest:
Remain outside the posted area. No part of you or your camera equipment should go beyond the string or signs. If the area around the nest is not staked off, you should remain far enough away to avoid disturbing the birds (typically 300 feet). If the birds show any sign of agitation as a result of your presence, quietly and slowly retreat until the birds no longer appear disturbed.
Stay far enough away for the bird to remain on its nest. Back off immediately if you flush a bird. Sometimes birds nest near the edge of a posted boundary, so even if you are outside the string, if the bird responds to you, you’re too close.
Scan for shorebird and seabird predators. Make sure there are no predators nearby such as raccoons, cats, and crows that may be attracted to human presence or scent. They are alert to movement, so by flushing a bird, you may inadvertently help predators notice birds that would otherwise have remained camouflaged.
Stay 10 minutes or less. Too much time near the nest may unduly stress the birds. Be considerate and do not spend more than 10 minutes near the nest.
When photographing birds that are away from their nests, or birds with chicks:
Stay at least 100 ft away from the birds. Wait for the birds to approach you for closer shots. Stay far enough away so the birds do not change their behavior in response to your presence.
Don’t “push” the birds around the beach. Birds need to be able to feed and rest without disturbance. Shorebird chicks must constantly forage to gain enough weight to fledge in time, so any time taken away from foraging can be harmful to their health and survival.
For more details, read "How to Be a Shorebird-friendly Photographer". By photographing shorebirds without disturbing them, you help protect and conserve them.
Imperiled Beach-nesting Bird Permitted Monitor application and Qualified Rooftop Monitor Training
In 2022, the FWC approved new Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines (Guidelines) for four species of imperiled beach-nesting birds (IBNB): American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer. The Guidelines will take effect October 1st, 2024. Guidelines clarify protections for the species, provide options for avoiding impacts, and provide information on permitting, including minimization and mitigation options, when impacts are unavoidable. The FWC launched an IBNB Guidelines webpage to help the public navigate this process.
FWC is pleased to announce that the IBNB Permitted Monitor application is available from today, April 1st on FWC’s permitting website. This role is described in Appendix C of the IBNB Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines. For detailed application instructions, requirements, and recommendations, please read “How to Become an IBNB Permitted Monitor” found on FWC’s IBNB Resources webpage: IBNB Resources | FWC (myfwc.com). Given that the Guidelines will take effect on October 1st of this year, we recommend that potential IBNB Permitted Monitors use the current shorebird nesting season to gain the required survey experience. To do so, please contact your local FSA Partnership: Partnerships | FSA (flshorebirdalliance.org).
The Qualified Rooftop Monitor training will also be available this month on FWC’s eLearner webpage. More information about this role is available in Appendix E of the IBNB Permitting Guidelines. To become a Qualified Rooftop Monitor, you must take the training and pass the quiz to obtain your Qualified Rooftop Monitor Certificate.
For more information or questions, please contact us at Shorebird@MyFWC.com.
Photo: Britt Brown
Florida Shorebird Database Webinars and Resources
Coming soon! The 2024 Florida Shorebird Database (FSD) webinar recordings will be available to view shortly on the FSD Website under the Resources tab! The webinars walk you through how to survey rooftops and routes using the Breeding Bird Protocol, how to enter data into the FSD, and new updates to the Breeding Bird Protocol. Highlights from the 2024 webinars include how to report unsuitable rooftops, expanded data entry tips, and clarifying the data fields “observer” and “surveyed by.”
The webinars reference several great resources that you can find on the Florida Shorebird Alliance (FSA) and FSD websites. Below are examples of some of the resources available to you!
On the FSD’s Resources tab, find links to the webinars, datasheets, tutorials and quick guides for entering data, and the survey count window dates.
The FSA’s Monitoring Guidance page contains chick aging guidance documents for some of the common species nesting in the state. Check the American oystercatcher chick guide and the Timing of Ground Nesting and Flightless Chicks to see what time of year you can expect to start to seeing chicks. It can be tricky to identify if black skimmers are scraping or if they have nests. Learn more about the nesting behaviors for this species by checking out the Guide to Black Skimmer Nesting and Courtship Behaviors.
Finally, on the FSA’s Outreach Materials page, download educational materials about Florida’s shorebirds and seabirds including shorebird-themed craft ideas for kids, species fact sheets, and brochures on how everyone can help to share the beach with nesting birds!
The FWC Hosts Annual Florida WildQuest Event
Join the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) for Florida WildQuest 2024. Florida residents and visitors are encouraged to grab their phones and go on a wild adventure to complete scavenger hunt missions and discover some of Florida’s best spots to see wildlife and enjoy the outdoors. This year’s event will take place on Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas across the state April 27–May 5. Qualifying players will be entered in a random drawing to win nature-themed prizes.
Full details on how to participate can be found on the Florida WildQuest website.
No comments:
Post a Comment