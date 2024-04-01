St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm JJ! I am a 2-year-old 55-pound male hound/lab mix. I
came to the shelter in July of 2023 with my brother Jet and we are both still
waiting for our forever families. I am a very active boy who loves to go for
long walks with lots of sniffs! I am treat motivated and a quick learner. I am
dog and cat friendly and would make a wonderful companion! Come by the shelter
to meet me and all of my friends.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
