Monday, April 1, 2024

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week










 

 

Hi, I'm JJ! I am a 2-year-old 55-pound male hound/lab mix. I came to the shelter in July of 2023 with my brother Jet and we are both still waiting for our forever families. I am a very active boy who loves to go for long walks with lots of sniffs! I am treat motivated and a quick learner. I am dog and cat friendly and would make a wonderful companion! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends.

 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment