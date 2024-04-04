April
is distracted driving awareness month in Florida and drivers are being urged to
keep their eyes on the road and focus on driving in an effort to reduce
distracted driving crashes.
In Florida, one in seven crashes involve
distracted drivers.
Distracted driving is defined as any activity that causes the driver to divert their attention from
driving, such as texting or talking on the phone, eating or drinking,
conversing with passengers, or adjusting the car's entertainment or navigation
system.
Careless
driving led to over 158 thousand crashes in Florida last year, texting and
driving led to about 6600 of those crashes.
Preliminary numbers indicate that in 2023, nearly
300 people in Florida died due to distracted driving, up 23 deaths from 2022.
Texting
is one of the most dangerous driver distractions since it takes your eyes off
the road, your hands off the wheel and your mind off of driving.
Texting
and driving is a primary offense in Florida, which means you can and should be
pulled over for doing it.
The
penalty for first-time violators for texting and driving is $30 plus court
costs, which could add up to more than $100.
If
you are caught texting and driving in a school zone or work zone you face a $60
fine, court costs and three points added to the driver’s license.
And
remember, if you see someone driving dangerously, you should report it by
calling *FHP on your cell phone.
