Thursday, April 4, 2024

There will be an FWC Hunter Safety Internet Completion Course in Franklin County this month.

The course will be held Saturday, April 20th from 8 till 2 at the Franklin Correctional Institute in Carrabelle.

Students must complete the Internet course before coming to class and bring a copy of the final report from the online portion of the course.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge.
Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper.

An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.
The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

People interested in attending this course can register online at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety





