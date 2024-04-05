Fun things to do in Gulf County!

Friday – Open 5-10. High Beams 7-10.
Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Since their first show on New Years Eve 2012, the band has captured audiences all over the Southeast with their warm, personable stage presence and rich three-part harmonies.
http://www.highbeamsmusic.com
Saturday – Open 5-10. Roni Worcester 7-10.
String Queen Roni is a cellist and singer-songwriter who uses a loop pedal, allowing her to sound like multiple musicians at once, creating a one-woman band that might make your eyes water or your ears drool.
https://www.stringqueenroni.com/music
Sunday – Closed.
“The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week, 5-9 on nights we are open.
Coming up:
Tuesday April 9 – John Ford
Wednesday April 10 – Matt Law
Thursday April 11 – Martin Lane
Friday April 12 – Hallie Long
Saturday April 13 – Closed for Private Event
Sunday April 14 – Closed
