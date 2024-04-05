Friday, April 5, 2024

Fun things to do in Gulf County!


Mark your calendar for First Friday Sip & Shop TONIGHT, April 5, from 5-7pm ET for beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, art, music and more while finding great deals and good times on Reid Avenue at participating businesses!


Goin' Coastal

The Joe Center for the Arts

Beach Realty of Cape San Blas

Wendy Patrick Designs

Shirley Southern Boutique

Magnolias Boutique

The Fuss Boutique

Solana Shades

Joseph's Cottage

No Name Books & Gifts

Coastal Realty Group

The Dark Horse Exchange

ChiroLife Wellness

Go Fish Clothing and Jewelry

Bayside Trading Company and Shoe Outlet

Happy Sage Apparel & More 



We look forward to seeing you on Reid Avenue! 

The Salt Air Farmers Market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays starting in January thru the third weekend of December on the promenade at the Cape San Blas Lighthouse.

Market hours are 9am to 1pm, Eastern.

The GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club is a volunteer organization whose purpose is to promote and provide civic, educational, and charitable activities that enrich the lives and the environment in the service area of Wewahitchka, Florida.

﻿

We are a small but mighty club and do so much for our community! This is a fantastic way to meet women in our community, gather for fellowship, and make changes that you can be proud of!


If any local women are interested in finding out more about the club and what we do, please join us next Tuesday, 4/9 at the Wewahitchka Senior Center at 5:30 for refreshments and our meeting starts at 6pm.


GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club
Sponsorship Commitment Form

The Bayou Bash Inshore Fishing Tournament is always the first weekend of May - this year May 4, 2024! There are large cash payouts for redfish, trout and flounder and the ever-popular mystery fish category.


﻿Be sure to join us for Gulf County's biggest fishing event of the year! 


www.swivelsisters.org/bayoubash

411 Cape San Blas Rd. Port Saint Joe, FL 32456﻿

Friday – Open 5-10. High Beams 7-10.

Highbeams are a trio of brothers that play emotive, high energy Folk Rock. Since their first show on New Years Eve 2012, the band has captured audiences all over the Southeast with their warm, personable stage presence and rich three-part harmonies.

http://www.highbeamsmusic.com


Saturday – Open 5-10. Roni Worcester 7-10.

String Queen Roni is a cellist and singer-songwriter who uses a loop pedal, allowing her to sound like multiple musicians at once, creating a one-woman band that might make your eyes water or your ears drool.

https://www.stringqueenroni.com/music


Sunday – Closed.

The Kitchen”, our food trailer will be open this week, 5-9 on nights we are open.


Coming up:

Tuesday April 9 – John Ford

Wednesday April 10 – Matt Law

Thursday April 11 – Martin Lane

Friday April 12 – Hallie Long

Saturday April 13 – Closed for Private Event

Sunday April 14 – Closed


8066 W Hwy 98, Port Saint Joe, FL

We're a lovely dive bar offering your favorite beer, wine, liquors, live entertainment, and karaoke.

This week at The Lookout Lounge Community Center

﻿

Wednesday Weekly Dart Tournament @7pm

Thursday Coed Pool Tournament @7pm AND Karaoke 9-1!

Friday LIVE MUSIC and the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Saturday the BEST Karaoke on the Coast!

Chambers of FL Healthcare is here to help you help your team, we were even able to help Kelley save an extra 30% on healthcare for the team! What would you do with an extra 30% savings? Let us know when you schedule your call with a trusted advisor!

https://chambersofflhealthcare.com/

Click Here for more information.




﻿Joe Whitmer

President/CEO

 

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce

321B Reid Ave

Port St Joe, FL

gulfchamber.org

850-227-1223 Office

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

