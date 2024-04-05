Hurricane Forecasters with the University of Colorado are telling people to get prepared for a very active hurricane season.
In fact, their forecast includes the highest number of hurricanes ever predicted in an April forecast by Colorado State since the team began issuing predictions in 1995.
The group expects 23 named storms this year, including 11 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.
Forecasters said everything is leaning toward an extremely active season with record warm Atlantic water temperatures and a pretty rapid transition over to La Niña.
A typical year averages about 14 tropical storms, with seven becoming hurricanes.
And they aren’t the only ones expecting a busy hurricane season.
Last month, Forecasters with Accuweather predicted 20-25 named storms across the Atlantic basin in 2024, including 8-12 hurricanes, four to seven major hurricanes and four to six direct U.S. impacts.
And Accuweather added that there is a 10-15% chance of 30 or more named storms this year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will issue its hurricane forecast in May.
Even though we are a few months away from hurricane season, the time to start preparing is now.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has a comprehensive on-line guide of all of the steps you should take to prepare for a major storm.
You can find it at Florida disaster dot org
https://www.floridadisaster.org/planprepare/florida-hurricane-guide/
