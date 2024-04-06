April is National Safe Digging Month and the
Florida Public Service Commission is reminding people to call 811 before you
dig.
Spring tends to be the time for more home
improvement projects for many Floridians.
An 811 call, which is the federally designated
call-before-you-dig number, notifies affected utility companies to dispatch
crews to mark the location of underground utility lines.
Utility markings show those who dig the
approximate location of underground lines to help prevent damage to utility
lines.
In Florida, 811 accepts calls from 7:00 a.m. to
5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and is managed by the Sunshine State One Call
Center, a nonprofit corporation.
You can also go on-line to call811.com
It’s recommended that residents call 811 three
full business days before beginning their digging project.
