You're Invited to the FSU Marine Lab Open House on April 20th

Come to FSUCML’s Open House for educational displays, a silent auction, fabulous food, and a celebration of scientific knowledge of the land and sea!
Our Open House celebrates FSU’s scientists and their graduate students by providing an opportunity to showcase scientific knowledge of both coastal and marine ecosystems. Additionally, several public agencies and environmental organizations will be on hand with their educational booths.
Throughout the day you can:
- Check out our Shark Jaw Display
- Discover everything you want to know about Deep Sea Corals
- Hunt for hints about protecting our oceans and coastline in a Scavenger Hunt
- Try picking up goodies with a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)
- Take a tour of the R/V Apalachee
- Bid on items in the silent auction
- Eat delicious food from local food trucks
Gather your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, and come on down to the coast for a day of fun! There will be plenty of things to educate, fascinate, and entertain everyone! Can't wait to see you again!
For more information about the 2024 Open House, please contact us at fsucml@fsu.edu or give us a call at (850) 645 - 3474.
Hope to see you on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at the
FSU Coastal and Marine Lab!
