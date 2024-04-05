Ribbon cutting Monday April 8th at The Luminary in Apalachicola

Join us and the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce as we welcome Bodysoundspirit and Soulsalt to downtown Apalachicola. Come celebrate the New Moon and Solar Eclipse as crystal sound bowls play, sip herbal tea and enter a chance to win an Abundance Gift Basket. GIVEAWAY! Enter to our drawing to win an ultimate Abundance Basket. Filled with a crystal sound bowl, herbal teas and gift cards to participate in upcoming event and workshops at The Luminary. We hope to see you there.
Ribbon Cutting will be held at 5PM
41B Commerce Street
Apalachicola, FL 32320
No comments:
Post a Comment