UF/IFAS Digest: Pythons; horse genetic testing; potential influences of ADHD, autism

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning April 1, 2024
Honey bees create quite the buzz in Florida. As industrial creatures, they play vital roles in our ecosystem by doing more than diligently pollinating flowers. Honey bees gift us honey - a golden elixir that delights our taste buds. Unsurprisingly, they are loved by more than 5,000 registered beekeepers in the Sunshine State. Want to learn more? Ask IFAS about bees, or check out the UF/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab.
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
A first-of-its-kind study has identified bacteria in the contents of children’s microbiomes that are believed to contribute to the development of neurodevelopmental disorders – years before the children are diagnosed with the disorders.
Burmese python breeding season is in full swing in the Florida Everglades. For a team of UF/IFAS and USGS scientists, this means intensifying efforts in a chest-deep aquatic Everglades environment using state-of-the-art radio telemetry technology.
UF animal scientists released a new survey today to gather information from horse owners and professionals on their use of genetic tools. From industry professionals to hobbyists, horse aficionados are encouraged to take the survey to assist.
Scientists need help from residents, and that is what Citizen Science Month is all about this month. At UF/IFAS, faculty scientists, Extension agents and students have plenty of projects they need help with and here is where you come in.
In the spirit of Earth Day, see how more than 30 youths are learning to grow food with minimal ingredients: seeds, soil, and water. As they watch the seeds of their labor grow into food they can eat, smell and share, they are learning about hydroponics.
During a visit to Tampa, White House officials joined UF faculty and staff to tour the center in Balm, learn about the artificial intelligence-based science it facilitates and discuss opportunities available to ensure cybersecurity is incorporated into the center.
A total solar eclipse will darken the skies in parts of the United States on April 8. Totality during solar eclipses affects the behavior of insects, from fireflies to crickets, prompting them to go into their nighttime routine. UF/IFAS experts explain.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Don't let spring pass without this charming story. The ‘Garden Next Door’ is an invitation for you and your youth to explore the wonders of nature right outside our windows. Available at UF/IFAS Bookstore, 'The Garden Next Door' is the perfect gift.
Three exceptional 4-H teen ambassadors from UF/IFAS Extension Miami-Dade County made their mark at the 2024 Ignite by 4-H conference, which drew over 1,200 teen delegates from across the United States. See what they shared.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
The following beekeeper management calendar serves Florida's beekeepers. It is specific to regions (north, central, south) and month. The April calendar includes recommendations for management considerations. For more, check out the UF/IFAS Honey Bee Research and Extension Lab.
Florida has a mango industry that is growing by leaps and bounds with hundreds of varieties, numerous tastes and aromas. One of the most unique qualities is the variety of specialty mangoes grown in Florida.
Visual learning: Pollinator garden tips for homeowner associations.
Share the benefits of butterflies and bees by incorporating pollinator gardens in your homeowner association plans. These tips will help overcome the concerns over fitting in with community norms.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
News and Media Relations Team
No comments:
Post a Comment