FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Athena is a 1 yr old Pointer mix and pretty as
a picture. She is sweet, loving and gentle so should make a wonderful family
pet. She loves other dogs and adores belly rubs!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin
County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see
more of our adoptable pets.
