Authorities have identified a body discovered at the Mill Pond in Apalachicola on Monday afternoon.
Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith identified the body as 22-year-old Derwin Black.
The body was discovered just after 3PM.
The sheriff said Black had lived in Apalachicola for a while, but was not originally from there.
At this point the death is under investigation by the Apalachicola Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Sheriff Smith said it is an isolated case and the public is not in danger.
He did ask that if anyone has information regarding the case to contact Sheriff’s investigator John Nunez at 850-247-0676.
He said more information will be made available as the investigation continues.
Franklin County sheriff AJ Smith identified the body as 22-year-old Derwin Black.
The body was discovered just after 3PM.
The sheriff said Black had lived in Apalachicola for a while, but was not originally from there.
At this point the death is under investigation by the Apalachicola Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Sheriff Smith said it is an isolated case and the public is not in danger.
He did ask that if anyone has information regarding the case to contact Sheriff’s investigator John Nunez at 850-247-0676.
He said more information will be made available as the investigation continues.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment